The SAG Awards Red Carpet Lost The Black, But Not The Movement

All eyes are turned towards the red carpet this evening for more than just the Screen Actor's Guild Award nominees. Sunday's 2018 SAG Awards marks the first major Hollywood red carpet since celebrities opted for all black ensembles in honor of the #TimesUp movement during the Golden Globes. While we weren't sure whether to anticipate an entire season of noir-only numbers, it looks like Hollywood has given the okay to the return to a more colorful dress code. But don’t think the industry is slowing down on the movement just yet: While there may be more variety when it comes to shades, silhouettes, and styles, many attendees are asserting their continued solidarity with Times Up pins and continued vocal support via red carpet interviews.
On a more style-minded note, though, the evening's round-up of red carpet looks actually has us nostalgic for the uniformity of an all-black red carpet; there's something to be said for the creativity that can emerge from a restrictive dress code. But that doesn't mean we aren't here for the statement pieces marching down the carpet this evening. From graceful all-white dresses (a stark contrast from the Golden Globes) to Stranger Things' latest breakout teen, Sadie Sink, in a hurts-its-so-good Chanel number, we're reminded that there's power and beauty in any and all ways we dress.