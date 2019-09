The SAG Awards Red Carpet Lost The Black, But Not The Movement

All eyes are turned towards the red carpet this evening for more than just the Screen Actor's Guild Award nominees . Sunday's 2018 SAG Awards marks the first major Hollywood red carpet since celebrities opted for all black ensembles in honor of the #TimesUp movement during the Golden Globes . While we weren't sure whether to anticipate an entire season of noir-only numbers, it looks like Hollywood has given the okay to the return to a more colorful dress code. But don’t think the industry is slowing down on the movement just yet: While there may be more variety when it comes to shades, silhouettes, and styles, many attendees are asserting their continued solidarity with Times Up pins and continued vocal support via red carpet interviews