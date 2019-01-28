Skip navigation!
SAG Awards
Fashion
Lady Gaga’s 2019 Awards Season Looks
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Who Is Amy Adams' Husband, Darren Le Gallo?
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Everything We Know About
Killing Eve
Season 2 — Including That New ...
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Turned The SAGs Into An Adorable Date Night
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
5 Fashion Takeaways From Last Night's SAG Awards Red Carpet
Eliza Huber
Jan 28, 2019
Beauty
Lady Gaga's Red-Hot Nails At The SAG Awards Only Cost $9
Megan Decker
Jan 28, 2019
Pop Culture
Rachel Brosnahan Reveals She's Secretly Been Married For "Years"
Rebecca Farley
Jan 28, 2019
Fashion
The SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks That Slayed
by
Michelle Li
SAG Awards
Chadwick Boseman Brought Down The SAGs With His Inspiring Speech ...
After tonight's win for Best Ensemble Cast In A Motion Picture at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it looks like Black Panther is slowly but surel
by
Anne Cohen
SAG Awards
The Cutest Couples That Graced The SAG Awards Red Carpet
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
Everyone Has The Same Question About Timothée Chalamet At The SAGs
Timothée Chalamet has already cemented himself as an award show darling, but the 22-year-old is still serving looks, memes, and jawlines like he's go
by
Morgan Baila
SAG Awards
Emma Stone & Her Boyfriend Dave McCary Low-Key Made Their First R...
Did you catch that guy sitting behind Emma Stone and cheering as her name was announced during tonight's SAG Awards? We don't blame you if you di
by
Elena Nicolaou
Beauty
The Biggest Hair Trend At The SAG Awards Is Super Wearable
by
Megan Decker
TV Shows
When Is
Ozark
Season 3 Coming Out?
For those hungry for more of Ozark, you're in luck after Jason Bateman's Male Actor in a Drama SAG win: Netflix's gritty take on Breaking Ba
by
Natalie Morin
Fashion
It's A Harness! It's A Bib! It's A… Wait, What
Is
It?
If you look at awards shows with the same eyes you do a runway, you'd see little to no correlation between the two: runway shows are about 10 minutes
by
Landon Peoples
Beauty
The Most Standout Red-Carpet Hairstyles In SAG Awards History
by
aimee simeon
Pop Culture
Why Emily Blunt Made John Krasinski Cry At The SAGs
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are having the best night at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. From the moment they stepped out on the red carpet
by
Morgan Baila
Beauty
Lady Gaga Is Back To Blonde For The SAG Awards
Just when we thought Lady Gaga had peaked early in award show season — showing up at the Golden Globes dressed as Cinderella — she shut down the red ca
by
Megan Decker
SAG Awards
Megan Mullally Mourns the Death Of Emma Stone’s Career
Megan Mullally isn't pulling any punches in her role as host of the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. After praising Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born pe
by
Anne Cohen
Fashion
Why Megan Mullally Bought Her SAG Awards Dress Online
When we first heard that four-time SAG Award winner Megan Mullaly was having difficulty getting a designer to dress her to host this year's SAG Awards
by
Landon Peoples
SAG Awards
Why Didn't Bradley Cooper Take Irina Shayk To The SAG Awards?
Bradley Cooper has worked for this moment. His movie/baby, A Star Is Born, is racking up nominations from awards shows left and right. At the 2019 SAG Awar
by
Elena Nicolaou
Fashion
Lady Gaga Stuns In Dior Haute Couture At The SAG Awards
There can be 100 people in a room… and we can guarantee you Lady Gaga is living her best life — no matter who believes in her or not, especially at
by
Landon Peoples
SAG Awards
These Instagram Posts From The SAG Awards Will Put You In The Moment
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
What's Going On With The SAG Red Carpet This Year?
There are two things everyone loves about award shows: Seeing our favorite celebrities interact with each other, and checking them all out on the red carpe
by
Morgan Baila
SAG Awards
Everything You Need To Know About Watching The 2019 SAG Awards
Whether you're tuning in specifically to see whether or not A Star Is Born takes home a trophy or you're all in on the Sharper Objects showdown b
by
Alani Vargas
SAG Awards
Every Movie & TV Show Nominated For The 2019 SAG Awards
The SAG Awards, premiering tonight, are the most wonderful time of the year, if only because they're all about celebrating what's really importan
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
How Well Do The SAG Awards Predict The Oscars?
The 2019 Oscar nominations will be here in the new year. But before you fill in those prediction ballots, you should probably check out another awards show
by
Meghan De Maria
Bradley Cooper
Are Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Getting Married?
The massive movie hit A Star Is Born has guaranteed that Bradley Cooper will be walking many a red carpet this award season as he vies for best actor and b
by
Martha Sorren
Celebrity Style
Megan Mullally Couldn’t Find A Designer For The SAG Awards — But ...
In the world of fashion, Christian Siriano is the wind beneath our wings, swooping in with gowns in tow when our favorite stars need to look fabulous. Mega
by
Meagan Fredette
SAG Awards
Why Lady Gaga's SAG Awards Nomination Is Such A Big Deal
Lady Gaga has been this awards’ season critical darling for her turn as Ally in A Star is Born, and for good reason: The drama! “The Shallow”! The so
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
This Biggest Snubs & Most Shocking Surprises From The 2019 SAG Aw...
The Screen Actors Guild Awards may not immediately come to mind when you think of award season, but there's an important reason not to overlook them.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Awards Season Cost Christian Siriano $92,000
According to the designer, it can cost $2,000 to overnight a large box to LA.
by
Channing Hargrove
Movies
The
Other
"Lady Bird" Was Snubbed
Like most people, I saw Lady Bird more than once. I even wrote an article with my mom about it. It's a good movie! It deserves all the awards! But don
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Iskra Lawrence Continues To Be The Body Positive Champion We Need
“Cell-U-lit the red carpet”
by
Channing Hargrove
