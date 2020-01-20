We Got Our Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Moment & It Wasn’t As Awkward As We Thought

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honored Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston this year, and the totally-not-awkward exes made sure to acknowledge one another’s big wins in sweet ways.
Pitt nabbed his first individual SAG Award for his role in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, where he starred as stunt double — and possible wife murderer? — Cliff Booth. The actor used his acceptance speech to poke as much fun at himself (and Quentin Tarantino’s female foot obsession, which also got a shout out) as possible.
“This is going in my Tinder profile,” Pitt remarked, a jab at his bachelor status following his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.
Later on in his speech, he seemed to make a possible reference to his recent divorce:
“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part, [playing] a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife,” Pitt said, to much laughter from the audience.
This is Pitt's first individual Actor®. Pitt says he took inspiration for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth from Tom Laughlin's portrayal of Billy Jack #sagawards pic.twitter.com/WuvnxzZrJd— TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020
One person who chuckled at the joke — and even clapped! — was Aniston, whom the camera cut to following shots of Adam Driver, Tom Hanks, and more.
Fans have been waiting for a moment between Aniston and Pitt, as Aniston is nominated for her TV work while Pitt scored a nod for his film role. The former Friends star returned to television last year with Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and like Pitt, also took home her first solo SAG Award. Pitt did not watch her acceptance speech from his seat, but did catch her win backstage before running into her and exchanging congratulations in person.
If people are waiting for Aniston and Pitt to have an uncomfortable encounter this award season, these two are simply not down for that. Outside of their occasional Hollywood show run-ins, Aniston and Pitt are seemingly quite friendly: Aniston invited Pitt to both her holiday party and birthday party in 2019.
The actors were married from 2000 to 2005, and quickly became a fixture in pop culture.
