Angelina Jolie Gave A Shocking Update On Her & Brad Pitt’s Relationship

"This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children," a rep said in a statement to Refinery29. "From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."