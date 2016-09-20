Brad Pitt has broken his silence about wife Angelina Jolie's divorce filing.
"I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids," Pitt said in a statement to People. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."
Jolie's manager is also speaking out.
"Angelina will always do what's in the best interest to protect her children," Geyer Kosinski, Jolie's manager, told E! News. "She appreciates everyone's understanding of their need for privacy at this time."
E! News is also reporting that Jolie is not seeking spousal support.
"I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids," Pitt said in a statement to People. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."
Jolie's manager is also speaking out.
"Angelina will always do what's in the best interest to protect her children," Geyer Kosinski, Jolie's manager, told E! News. "She appreciates everyone's understanding of their need for privacy at this time."
E! News is also reporting that Jolie is not seeking spousal support.
Advertisement
Update: September 20, 2016 at 11:40 a.m.: Angelina Jolie's lawyer has issued a statement obtained by Sky News confirming that the actress has filed for divorce.
Attorney Robert Offer says Jolie's decision to end her marriage is "for the health of the family."
"She will not be commenting and asks that the family be given privacy at this time," he added.
This article was originally published at 10:55 a.m. EST.
Brangelina is no more.
Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, People reports. The longtime couple married on August 23, 2014, and have six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.
TMZ was the first to break the news. According to court documents filed on Monday, Jolie cited irreconcilable differences as her grounds for divorce. She listed the date of separation as September 15, 2016.
The actress is also seeking physical custody of the six Jolie-Pitt children, with visitation, but not joint custody, granted for Pitt.
Pitt was previously married to actress Jennifer Aniston. This is Jolie's third marriage, following her splits from Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.
Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, People reports. The longtime couple married on August 23, 2014, and have six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.
TMZ was the first to break the news. According to court documents filed on Monday, Jolie cited irreconcilable differences as her grounds for divorce. She listed the date of separation as September 15, 2016.
The actress is also seeking physical custody of the six Jolie-Pitt children, with visitation, but not joint custody, granted for Pitt.
Pitt was previously married to actress Jennifer Aniston. This is Jolie's third marriage, following her splits from Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.
Advertisement