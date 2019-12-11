The 2020 SAG Award Nominations Are Here

If it feels like we were just arguing about the 2020 Golden Globe nominations, that's because we were. It's only been mere days since the Globes announced its extremely white and extremely male nominees for their upcoming ceremony, which means it's time for Screen Actors Guild to also mildly disappoint us. Just kidding, because instead of being mad about only five women directors being nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for a Golden Globe and only one winning — ever! — the SAGs are all about fellow actors honoring each other, and praising the best performances of the year. It's also often regarded as the most accurate predictor for the Academy Awards.
Advertisement
I'll personally be keeping an eye on my favorite, and the most fun, category: Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture (which Black Panther took home last year) and Ensemble in a Comedy/Drama series (fingers crossed for Schitt's Creek and Succession, respectively). Who doesn't love a group hang?
The 26th annual SAGs will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19 at 8 pm E.T.
Follow along as we reveal all the nominees below.
Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things: Season 3
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Advertisement
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Sterling K. Brown, This Is US
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid's Tale
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
The Kominsky Method
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Ethod
Bill Hader, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe-Waller Bridge, Fleabag
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
Ford v. Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Watchmen
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things: 3
Walking Dead
Glow
Advertisement