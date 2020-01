Don’t Miss The SAG Awards! Here’s How To Watch

Award show season is upon us. Well, it has been for a little while, but for film and television , this is when it starts to get good. Nearly every weekend over the next month has a major awards show, which means dramatic (or not so dramatic) reveals, gorgeous gowns on the red carpet , and getting into your coziest clothes to watch every moment. This weekend, it's the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards . Performers and creators from both film and television will gather to see who out of the stiff competition will walk away with an award.