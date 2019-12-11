These Movies & TV Shows Were Totally Shut Out Of The SAG Awards

After Monday's disappointing Golden Globes nominations, the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations are a chance for Hollywood to right some wrongs. After all, these awards are voted by the actors themselves, which should hopefully been talent, performance, and dedication trump the status quo that traditional awards like the Oscars seem to often prioritize. Especially with a year filled with such good TV and movies, the difficult part should be figuring how to fit all the talented creators into nominations.
However, while the SAG nominations ended up being a tad more diverse than the Golden Globes, there were still some huge snubs, not just of actors, but of entire shows. Our favorite political satire Veep got no love from the Guild, neither did Succession, which did manage to scoop some Golden Globe noms. As for movies, Little Women was totally shut out of the list, and my thoughts for that can be best summed up by Saoirse Ronan's Golden Globes nomination statement:
"Getting to play Jo March, one of the most inspiring characters in literature, still today, has been an honor," she said. "I am eternally grateful to Greta Gerwig for her guidance and partnership, and for her fierce perseverance that brought this incredible cast together and created an environment for us to become a real family and tell this very special story. My performance in this film belongs to Greta as much as it does myself and I share this recognition completely with her."
Some other losses: This Is Us, which didn't get a nod for drama ensemble, nor did Marriage Story. The movie I saw twice in theaters, Booksmart, also was neglected.
When it comes to actors, Awkwafina certainly deserved recognition for her work in The Farewell, and it's shocking that Robert DeNiro was also snubbed after everyone's boyfriends spent the whole weekend watching The Irishman.
And, excuse me, what about Sandra Oh? Her co-star Jodie Comer was also rightfully nominated for Killing Eve, but it's their dynamic together that allows her to shine. Billy Porter also deserved a nod for Pose, and either Nicole Kidman or Meryl Streep could have repped Big Little Lies — is this payback for not giving it another season??
Luckily, there's still plenty of shows and actors to cheer on come January. The 2020 ceremony will take place on Jan. 19 at the Shrine Auditorium.
