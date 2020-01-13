Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome...to the official start of Oscars season.
With the list of nominees now finalized for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, we can finally start the very serious business of fighting over who is actually going to win on Hollywood's biggest night. Maybe, like me, you are outraged and sad (sadraged?) about the 87th year without any women directors. Maybe you’re a Joker fan, and thrilled about its 11 nominations. Maybe war epics make you cry, and 1917 is your version of a sext. Maybe you’re living in an alternate reality in which the acting nominees aren’t overhwelmingly white, and Awkwafina and Jennifer Lopez have been recognized for their talent, in which case, beam me up, Scotty!
Still, no matter how you feel about the nominations, it’s hard not to get excited about some of the categories. Brad Pitt up against Tom Hanks for Best Supporting Actor? Ford v. Ferrari could never. Some nominees, like Little Women’s Florence Pugh, will be attending the ceremony for the very first time. Others, like Al Pacino, are seasoned veterans — Whoo-ah!
For the second year in a row, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced that there won't be a host to lead the ceremony, so consider me your unofficial guide. (If I had my way, Parasite, Little Women and the Two Popes would sweep.)
Click through for a guessing game of who will win big come February 9. Oscar Bingo is half the fun! (Check back as we'll keep updating.)