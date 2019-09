Who Votes For The SAG Awards?

The SAG Awards are chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA guild. Historically, the SAGs have been a top-notch predictor for the Academy Awards. The award shows’ overlap is often uncanny . Last year, for example, Gary Oldman's performance in Darkest House and Frances McDormand's in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri garnered them SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance. A few weeks later, both Oldman and McDormand went on to receive Oscars. Also, films that win the SAG Awards’ Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture often go on to nab Best Picture, like last year’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri