Every Movie & TV Show Nominated For The 2019 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards, premiering tonight, are the most wonderful time of the year, if only because they're all about celebrating what's really important: acting! The ceremony, hosted and organized by the Screen Actors' Guild, recognizes great performances of the year, and great performances only. It's also one of the only ceremonies that celebrates stunt coordinating and stunt performing, an increasingly important category.
With that in mind, who's up for a SAG award? All eyes are on Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta), the star of A Star Is Born, because she's already earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role. Sam Elliott, too, has some traction for his role in ASIB. The cast of If Beale Street Could Talk is sure to garner noms — Kiki Layne and Regina Kina have especially healthy chances, alongside Homecoming's Stephan James. (While James is a lead in Beale Street, he could likely be nominated for Amazon's Homecoming.)
Most importantly, the SAG awards don't have a "best picture" category. Instead, the ceremony has a "best cast in a motion picture" award. This award recognizes the movie with the most impressive cast, a distinction that is hard to make but fun to discuss. Which movie had the best cast overall? And which TV show? Essentially, which casting director really put in overtime to get the best cast in the business?
The nominations are here, today, which means the speculation about the winners begins now. Tune into the 2019 SAG Awards tonight to see who takes home the actor.
May the odds be ever in the favor of the best actors.
Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Marvel's Daredevil
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
GLOW
Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Ant-Man & The Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission Impossible: Fallout
Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther
A Star Is Born
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid's Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Emma Stone, Maniac
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlackKklansman
Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
