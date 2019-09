In terms of predicting the Oscars (and the Emmys, much later), the Golden Globes are like an off-kilter weather app. Sometimes, they're right on track, predicting the winners of the future. Other times, they're wildly, bafflingly off-base, like when The Tourist was nominated for best comedy . Last year, though, the winners at the Globes were tidy predictions for the rest of the award circuit. Will this year be the same?