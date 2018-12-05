How To Stream The 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

It's just a matter of weeks before we've completed another orbit around the sun (how is this year already over?!), and that means we once again find ourselves entering awards season. The 76th Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 6, 2019, and after a year full of really good TV and film, there's sure to be some close competition. Who will sweep? Crazy Rich Asians? A Star Is Born, maybe? (I sure hope we can bear witness to Lady Gaga's iconic "There can be 100 people in a room" speech on the Golden Globes stage.) Who will be snubbed? We'll have to wait to find out. But for now, we turn our attention to the long-anticipated nominations, which will be revealed tomorrow, December 6, at 5:05 a.m. PT/ 8:05 a.m. ET.
So where can you watch? The event will be live-streamed on the Golden Globes Facebook page, as well as on the Golden Globes official website. Entertainment Weekly and E! News will be streaming it, too.
The nominations will be presented by actors Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater; Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna and executive producer Barry Adelman; as well as 2019's Golden Globe Ambassador Isan Elba (Idris Elba's daughter). And apparently, the HFPA will be making "a major announcement" at the press conference. Whatever that means?
As for the awards show itself, we know a few things already. For one, it will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. Also, the Golden Globe statuette has gotten a hefty makeover and is now larger and heavier.
Once the announcements are made tomorrow (and once you're done crying or gloating), you have exactly one month to prepare your scorecards and drinking games. The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. PT/8 to 11 p.m. ET.
