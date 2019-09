15 Near-Perfect Shows With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Scores

A perfect rating is hard enough for movies , but even more so with TV shows. Episodes, series, and seasons are even ranked individually. Because of this system, most shows with 100% overall have only one or two seasons, but some of the best shows have way more season to offer than just one or two. To avoid this, we picked the shows which had one or more seasons with perfect scores — and included which seasons they are, in case you’d rather skip right ahead. The overall scores are based on the percentage of positive professional reviews