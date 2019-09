Idris Elba Is Sexiest Man Alive — & He Wants You To Vote

Elba is coming off a banner year. In 2017 alone, he appeared in Molly's Game, The Mountain Between Us, and The Dark Tower. This year, he appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, reprising his role as Heimdall. In 2019, he will appear in Tom Hooper's upcoming adaptation of Cats as MaCavity, the mischievous mystery cat . (This would make him the first SMA to play a sexy cat in an adaptation of a T.S. Eliot poem. Sexy comes in all forms!) He'll also, for the non-Cats fans in the back, be playing the Hunchback of Notre Dame in an upcoming Netflix Original.