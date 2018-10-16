For Foy, Janet's scenes convey the power that anger can have. "We’re told at a young age that anger is a bad thing, that we need to control it, that it’s not right to stamp your feet, jump up and down, and say, ‘That’s not fair.’ We all go through life like it’s a bad emotion to feel. I think we should feel angry. The idea that you should be practical and impartial is helpful in some occasions, but it’s really not helpful in a lot of times. Jan had a really good balance," Foy said.