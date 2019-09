And Janet — alone at home and under pressure to smile for magazine cover shoots— had reason to be frustrated. "Their stories haven't been told," Foy said of the astronauts' wives, left to run the domestic sphere while their husbands embarked on perilous space missions. Janet's story, as First Man shows, is particularly harrowing. She and Neil met in college and married in 1956. Six years later, their marriage was rocked by the death of their young daughter, Karen – which happened on their wedding anniversary. From there, Neil and Janet suffered further blows, like missions gone nearly awry and the deaths of multiple friends in the space program. Janet was often left to tend to the neighbourhood's grieving widows, knowing full well she could be next.