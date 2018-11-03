For those familiar with the podcast-version of the series, it’s time for the tragic story of Titanic Rising — you’ve been expecting this. After observing that one of the fish seems to be sick (Walter tells Heidi she is feeding it too much food), Walter tells the funny, and sad, story of Benjy and Lesky, two soldiers and friends in his and Shrier’s unit. Benjy, a tiny guy, was obsessed with Titanic. He watched it every night in their quarters, which meant they all heard the 3-hour long James Cameron movie every night, too. So one day, Lesky, the trickster of the group, decided to spin a tale. He (backed by Walter, Shrier, and a few of the other guys), asks Benjy if he’s ever seen the sequel to the film, Titanic Rising. Benjy calls bullshit, saying there’s 100% not a sequel to his favorite movie of all time, but Lesky insists. It’s “ten times as good,” and an indie production, so difficult to find. The original cast is in it, and it features a ton of sex, and even a mafia subplot. It sounds insane, but the guys eventually fully convince Benjy that the movie exists. The gag is up only after Lesky dies after driving over an IED (improvised explosive device). A few weeks after his death, when Benjy brings up the movie, the guys all tell him it was a fucking joke. Walter finishes the story, and Heidi asks for a little more information about the events he witnessed. He refrains from answering but is still receptive to their conversation. It’s implied that he witnessed the explosion, based on the shot of bloody, broken glasses that is shown as if it’s a memory he’s trying to shake. And with that, session 2 is over. We now know that Walter’s witnessed a scarring event involving a friend, and so has Shrier.