All The Extremely Good Actors In Amazon's Homecoming

Homecoming sets the bar high for all podcast-to-show adaptations. The stylistically ingenious series centers on the Homecoming Initiative, a shifty organization that purports to help returning veterans ease back into civilian life. Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a woman who, years earlier, was a caseworker for the organization. Homecoming excels due to its forever off-kilter and unfolding plot— and for its insanely talented cast of A-listers, including Roberts.