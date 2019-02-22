Listen To These Podcasts Before They Become TV Shows

Fact: Many of the best TV shows on air did not begin as TV shows. Sharp Objects. You. Game of Thrones. In the best cases, these shows are more than just scene-by-scene translations of book to screen. They're adaptations, creatively using TV's visual element to amplify the source material.
Book-to-TV is a well-trodden path to adaptation. With the rise of podcast popularity, there's a new route for the creation of prestige TV: Podcast-to-TV. On November 2, Gimlet's scripted podcast Homecoming will debut as an Amazon Original Series. The visually stunning adaptation sets a high bar for all future shows crafted from podcasts.
Now, instead of people asking whether you read the book first, they'll ask if you've listened to the podcast first. Here are the podcasts to listen to start sooner than later — if you'd like.