All The Book-To-TV Adaptations We Can’t Wait To See In 2018

The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies were arguably two of the most compelling shows on TV in 2017. In one, women were forced to conform to a stringent dystopian society based on the Old Testament. In another, Monterey mums become obsessed with a first-grade playground feud, and mask other, more alarming things happening in their houses.
Both shows racked up Emmys, were called "timely," and featured prominent roles for women. And both were based on books: The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood and Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty. Books, it seems, make for good shows. And we really shouldn't be surprised by that – after all, Game of Thrones is the most popular show in the world and it's based on book series.
2018 will be continuing the trend set forth by Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale. Many highly anticipated forthcoming TV shows are also based on books. Sharp Objects will be HBO's answer to Gone Girl – it's based on a Gillian Flynn book. Sweetbitter, a Starz show about a young waitress that will appeal to all wandering 20-somethings, was based on a best-selling novel by Stephanie Danler. And that's just a tiny sampling. Read on for the most exciting book-to-TV adaptations coming up this year.