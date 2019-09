Okay, the news: Meryl Streep will star in the next season of Big Little lies , making the show officially the dream team of television shows. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Streep has been cast as Perry's mother, a character that does not appear in season one. Perry, of course, is the Alexander Skarsgard character who died at the end of season one. (Sorry, that's a spoiler. Talk to me about it after class.) Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, his mother who travels to Monterey after her son's death out of concern for her grandchildren. THR points out that David E. Kelly, the showrunner for Big Little Lies, said in an October interview that his dream additions for Big Little Lies were Streep and Tom Hanks. That wish was made manifest, David! Holy fork!