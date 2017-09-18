It becomes even more clear how important women are for the most successful television projects when you compare Big Little Lies to fellow HBO offering The Wizard Of Lies. The latter premium movie had similar high-wattage stars in Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer, but Academy Award-nominee Pfeiffer was forced to take a back seat to TV husband De Niro, who played Ponzi scheme extraordinaire Bernie Madoff. Big Little Lies, on the other hand, was anchored by a quintet of strong, idiosyncratic, and vulnerable women in the form of Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Witherspoon), Celeste Wright (Kidnman), Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley), Renata Klein (Laura Dern), and Bonnie Carlson (Zoe Kravitz). While Big Little Lies will take home too many awards to carry tonight, prospective Emmys bait Wizard Of Lies will leave Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater without a single statue.