If there was one piece of advice I had going into the 2017 Emmy Awards, it was: don’t bet against Big Little Lies . Over the night of September 17, that little piece of counsel has all but been proven correct, with the star-studded series taking home the Outstanding Limited Series award, as well as limited series honors for Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor, and Outstanding Directing. Basically the Television Academy voters couldn’t stop dropping statues at the feet of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman’s beloved HBO brainchild. While all the awards love is major for Witherspoon, Kidman, and their crew, the success of Big Little Lies might be even better for women everywhere.