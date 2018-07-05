There’s the mechanical way she pours unlimited vodka into unlimited Evian water bottles, as if she has long figured out a boozily dulled world is the only one in which the journalist can live. While clear alcohol might be Camille's greatest crutch, she also relies on angsty rock music, the kind that is alien to her hometown, to get her through the day. Of course, that music comes with its own tragic backstory. Even the way Camille dresses, in all-black, body-shrouding outfits that look positively deadly in the oppressive Missouri heat, remind us this is someone who needs all the protection she can get from the outside world. As premiere “Vanish” proves, Camille’s body only sweats when she is naked and outside of her dark little shell.