I’ve watched A Christmas Prince. You’ve probably watched A Christmas Prince. A certain group of exactly 53 people have watched A Christmas Prince every day for weeks on end. The over-the-top Netflix movie unlocked something about millennials we’ve long denied: we love terrible holiday movies.
Yes, give us your 25 Days Of Christmas, with its genuine classics like Elf and Polar Express, but, also, give us all the cheese you got, preferably drenched over a silly rom-com filled with Christmas trees. The escapism of Amber’s (Rose McIver) trip to Aldovia, where she falls in love with the titular holiday royal amid many hijinks, is something we all need.
Thankfully, A Christmas Prince isn’t the only over-the-top holiday film waiting for you on Netflix. There’s actually a veritable trove of so-bad-they’re-good festive flicks on the streaming service. To continue laughing well after Amber’s story ends, we rounded up all the other movies on Netflix that will help you lose yourself in 90 minutes of holiday cheer and impossible plot lines.
So, slip on your holiday-appropriate Christmas sweater — vino is necessary for this kind of movie marathon — and keep reading to find out what to add to your queue next.
