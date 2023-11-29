Each and every year, a new over-the-top Netflix movie unlocks something deep and universal in virtually all of us: We love terrible Christmas films. Yes, give us your 25 Days Of Christmas, with its genuine classics like Elf and Love Actually, but, also, give us all the cheese you got, preferably drenched over a silly rom-com filled with Christmas trees. The escapism of watching a couple fall in love onscreen in a winter wonderland in the most predictable but charming way is something we all need.
Thankfully, there are plenty of over-the-top Christmas films waiting for you on Netflix. There’s actually a veritable trove of festive so-bad-they’re-good flicks on the streaming service that have become a staple for the season. To continue laughing all the way through to Christmas, we rounded up our favourite films on Netflix that will help you lose yourself in 90 minutes of holiday cheer and impossible plot lines.
So, slip on your cosiest outfit, grab a festive beverage and keep reading to find out what to add to your queue next.