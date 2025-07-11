On Alone, Women Are Constantly Underestimated: ‘Still Breaking Through Glass Ceilings’

Part of the draw to watching a show like Alone is that the competitors put their lives on the line to see how far they can push the human body. While each contestant is given a radio and the ability to "tap out" when it's getting to be too rough, the remote location means it can sometimes take hours for a medic to arrive. In South Africa, there are dangerous predators around — such as baboons, rhinos, and poisonous snakes — plus extreme temperatures, low-quality water, threats of flash floods and more. Rydge confirms contestants are aware of what's at stake, but she was confident she would be able to manage. "That's very genuine, that you're in situations where if you're not careful, you can end up in some sort of a life-threatening situation," she says. "I felt very steady, just because I've done so much, I've done a lot of other shorter survival things, and I've done a lot of time out in very remote communities. I'm wilderness first aid trained, I didn't really feel like I was very worried about having an emergency that I couldn't handle, and they do have a lot of securities [in place]."