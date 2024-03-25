From Killing Eve To The OC: These Are The 30 Best Shows On Free To Air TV

Millions of people tuned in for the season finale of The Traitors UK at the end of 2023. And now you can watch it as well as the Australian and US versions on 10Play. The reality series follows a group of contestants who are split into ‘faithfuls’ and ‘traitors’. The traitors kill off the faithfuls one by one, while the faithfuls try to figure out who the traitors are and eliminate them from the competition. It’s kind of like Survivor meets the ultimate murder mystery night.