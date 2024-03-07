Pop your feet up and get the snacks ready because March is a brilliant month for streaming.
This month’s lineup includes the premiere of several new prestige dramas starring some of Hollywood’s best talent, new true crime documentaries revisiting unbelievable stories of cults, conspiracies and unsolved murders, plus a bunch of new reality series and old favourites for your Sunday afternoon comfort watch. We'll also see a few Oscar favourites hitting your slightly smaller screen, with Oppenheimer and Poor Things making their way to streaming platforms.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Paramount+, Binge and Prime Video in March 2024:
Netflix
You’ll be absolutely spoiled for choice on Netflix this March with a lineup which includes new drama series, true crime documentaries and reality TV favourites returning for another season.
Premiering on March 7 is The Gentlemen, a spin-off series of Guy Ritchie’s 2020 film of the same name, starring The White Lotus’ Theo James. The series, which exists in the same universe as the film but introduces the audience to a whole new cast of characters, follows Eddie Horniman (James), the estranged son of a British aristocrat, who finds himself embroiled in the criminal underworld.
And set a reminder for March 11, when Young Royals drops onto the streaming service. The soapy series follows Prince Wilhelm, as he settles into his new prestigious boarding school and soon discovers following his heart might be more challenging than he first anticipated. It’s perfect viewing for fans of Heartstopper and Red, White & Royal Blue.
Plus, you’ll want to check out two true crime docu-series this month – The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping, which takes the audience behind-the-scenes of America’s lucrative ‘troubled teens’ industry, and The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare, which revisits one of the biggest scandals in French history.
March 1
Spaceman
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
My Name Is Loh Kiwan
Furies
Somebody Feed Phil
March 4
Hot Wheels Let's Race
March 5
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping
March 6
Full Swing
Supersex
March 7
ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared
The Gentlemen
March 8
Damsel
March 11
Young Royals
March 12
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War
March 13
Bandidos
March 14
Art of Love
Girls5eva, Season 3
March 15
Irish Wish
Chicken Nugget
Iron Reign
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare
March 19
Physical: 100, Season 2
Forever Queens, Season 2
March 21
The Casagrandes Movie
3 Body Problem
March 22
Shirley
Rest In Peace
Buying Beverly Hills, Season 2
March 27
The Believers
Testament: The Story of Moses
March 29
The Wages of Fear
The Netflix Slam
Is It Cake?, Season 3
Pedestrian Television
Our friends over at Pedestrian Television also have some fantastic TV shows and movies coming out this month, including My First Time, a beautiful new pride series featuring key LGBTQIA+ figures. Pedestrian Television is also the new home of Triple J's Like A Version — perfect for background listening while you work.
March 3
My First Time
March 6
Beauty Queen & Single
March 11
Triple J's Like A Version
Stan
Stan is serving up another original series this month, this time taking us into the Australian outback, where one resident of a tiny town has gone missing. When his son Andy (Superstore’s Ben Feldman) arrives in town to search for him, he soon discovers the remaining 10 residents are hiding dark secrets.
Plus if you love a British thriller, you’ll want to check out Platform 7. The four-part series follows Lisa (Jasmine Jobson), who witnesses a traumatic event at a train station and soon begins to connect the dots to a traumatic event from her own past.
March 1
BMF: Black Mafia Family, Season 3
The Good Doctor, Season 6
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Holmes and Watson
Moneyball
March 2
Megamind Rules!, Season 1
L.A. Confidential
March 3
Paper Spiders
The Hummingbird
At The End Of The Tunnel
March 4
The King is Dead!
The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe, Seasons 1-2
March 5
Days of Grace
Burn All My Letters
March 6
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, Seasons 1-2
Looking For Grace
March 7
Eight Legged Freaks
Alcarras
March 8
Gray, Season 1
For Your Consideration
March 9
Brothers
The Cabin in the Woods
March 10
47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter
Before, Now And Then
Mia Madre (My Mother)
March 11
Falcon Lake
March 12
Blackball
The Four
March 13
Coherence
Santiago Of The Seas: Pirate Treasure Playoff
Ex On The Beach (US), Seasons 1-3
March 14
Population 11, Season 1
Once Were Warriors
Bubble Guppies, Season 5
March 15
Good Kill
The Murder of Lyn Dawson, Season 1
The Peacock
March 16
River Runs Through It
March 17
Ruby’s Choice
Someone Who Takes Care Of Me
March 18
Shayda
The Legend of Barney Thomson
Santiago Of The Seas Pirate Play Along Adventure
March 19
A Dog’s Way Home
Welcome Back, Mr. President
Wildland
March 20
Intervention, Seasons 18-19
It’s All About Karma
March 21
Platform 7, Season 1
Ten Empty
Couples Therapy For Cheaters
March 22
Danger Force, Seasons 1-2
Teen Mom 2, Seasons 10-11
Truth
March 23
Vanity Fair
March 24
Revealed: How To Poison A Planet
The Double
Master Cheng (A Spice For Life)
March 25
Footloose
La Vie En Rose
March 26
Avarice
Sisi & I
Two Irenes
March 27
Are You The One?, Season 8
Safe
Blessed Madness
March 28
Windcatcher
The Infiltrator
Blue’s Big City Adventure
Blue’s Clues & You, Season 1
The Hills: New Beginnings, Seasons 1-2
March 29
Triple 9
March 31
The Intouchables (2011)
Last Dragon Master
Binge
Several new shows that everyone will be talking about are premiering on Binge this month. The first is The Regime, which stars Kate Winslet as ‘The Chancellor’, the head of a modern European authoritarian regime. The series follows the Chancellor around the palace for a year, as the regime begins to unravel.
The second big release is Mary & George, a British historical drama miniseries starring Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine and Nicola Walker. The series is based on the affair between King James VI and I and George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham, and follows Mary Villiers (Moore), who convinces her son to seduce King James I, so they can elevate their family’s status and wealth.
On March 22, we'll soon have the film that took 2023 by storm — Oppenheimer — grace our screens. Just make sure you have your sound UP.
And finally, the adaptation of Liane Moriarity’s bestselling book, Apples Never Fall, premieres on the streaming service on March 14. The series stars Annette Bening, Alison Brie, Sam Neill and Jake Lacy.
March 1
M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby, Season 5
London Kills, Season 1
Yes Minister, Seasons 1 - 3
Top Ten Treasures of Egypt, Season 1
Top Ten Treasures Egyptian Mummies, Season 1
Lone Wolf
Ladies In Black
The Dilemma
The Big Dog
March 2
Cat Person
March 3
Strip, Season 1
Alcarras
Moneyball
Little Children
March 4
The Regime, Season 1
Oprah And The Color Purple Journey
Deadliest Catch, Season 19
March 5
Mary & George, Season 1
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 2
Rescue USA, Season 1
Naked Attraction, Seasons 1 - 5
Changing Planet, Season 1
Jude
Bulletproof
March 6
The Cleaning Lady, Season 3
Gordon, Gino And Fred’s Road Trip, Season 3B
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 4
24 Hour Baby Hospital, Season 3
Dirty Old Cars, Season 1
Revolution on Canvas
Blood Work
The World According To Garp
March 7
Animal Control, Season 2
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 5
House of Ali, Season 1
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, Season 1
Best In Show
The Land Before Time
Captain Corelli's Mandolin
March 8
Sell This House, Season 10
Unseen
Identity Thief
About Schmidt
Endless Love
March 11
Naked and Afraid: Solo, Season 1
Booked: First Day In, Season 1
John Farnham: Finding The Voice
March 12
The Garden: Commune Or Cult, Season 1
The Chocolate Queen, Season 4
Sisi & I
March 13
On The Case, Season 11
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1
Million Pound Pawn, Season 2
Secrets Of The Jurassic Dinosaurs, Season 1
The Flash
Miracle Club
March 14
Apples Never Fall, Season 1
The Girls On The Bus, Season 1
Justice USA, Season 1
To Wong Foo Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar
March 15
The Royle Family, Season 1
Asteroid City
Made In Dagenham
My Neighbour Adolf
March 16
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked The World
A Quiet Place
Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe
March 17
The Graham Norton Show, Season 31
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Everybody Loves Jeanne
March 18
Unbelievable Moments Caught On Camera, Season 7
Queens Of Mystery, Season 1
March 19
High Country, Season 1
Clean It, Fix It, Season 2
Britain By Steam: Full Speed Ahead, Season 1
Primal Fear
Operation Petticoat
March 20
The Reckoning, Season 1
Great Canal Journeys
I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant
The Detectives, Season 3
Cops, Season 27
March 21
Top Chef, Season 21
Tiny House Australia, Season 4
Tommy Boy
Dave
March 22
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 4
The Royle Family, Season 2
Would I Lie To You?, Season 12
The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch, Season 4
Strays
Oppenheimer
In The Heights
March 23
James Brown: Say It Loud, Season 1
Everything In Between
With Six You Get An Eggroll
There’s Something In The Barn
March 24
The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Season 3
March 25
Celebrity Jeopardy, Season 2
Paranormal Survivor, Season 4 & 5
March 26
Gumbo Coalition
Hotel Paranormal, Season 2
The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Season 1
Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism
March 27
Fletcher’s Family Farm, Season 1
Whale Nation
March 28
#textmewhenyougethome, Season 1
The Royle Family, Season 3
God Save Texas, Season 1
Dark Marvels, Season 1
Sell This House, Season 11
The Equalizer 3
March 29
Hospital, Season 5
Abandoned Engineering, Season 10
Grown Ups 2
March 30
Retribution
March 31
Silent Night
The Crime Is Mine
Inspector Sun And The Curse Of The Black Widow
Prime Video
Prime Video is your go-to for movie night this month. On March 7, the comedy flick Ricky Stanicky, starring Zac Efron, John Cena, and William H Macy drops onto the streaming service. The movie follows three childhood friends who created the imaginary ‘Ricky Stanicky’ to cover up their childish antics. Twenty years later, when their partners demand to meet him, they hire a washed-up actor (Cena) to bring him to life.
And later in the month, Road House, a reboot of the 1989 cult favourite starring Jake Gyllanhaal hits the streaming service. The film follows Ex-UFC fighter Elwood Dalton, who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, and soon finds out he has bitten off more than he can chew.
March 1
Chicago PD, Seasons 5 and 6
Law & Order: SVU, Seasons 19 and 20
March 7
Ricky Stanicky
March 14
Invincible, Season 2 Part 2
Frida: A Self Portrait
March 15
Beacon 23, Season 1
March 21
Road House
March 22
Davey & Jonesie’s Locker, Season 1
My Lovely Yokai Girlfriend, Season 1
March 29
The Boys in the Boat
March 30
Retribution
Disney+
It’s a big month for Swifties and Marvel fans on Disney+. At the start of the month, Morbius, the 2022 film which follows the Marvel comic character of the same name drops onto the streaming service.
And on March 15, those who missed out on Taylor Swift tickets can see exactly what they missed (sorry!) when Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) premieres. This version of… Taylor’s version even includes three songs which weren’t included in the theatrical release.
March 1
Morbius
March 5
Queens
March 6
Kiff, Season 1
Life Below Zero, Season 7
March 7
Poor Things
March 9
NHL Big City Greens Classic
March 13
Morphle, Season 1
March 15
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
March 19
Photographer
March 20
Life Below Zero, Season 22
Morphle and the Magic Pets, Season 1
X-Men ’97
March 27
Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Season 7
Random Rings, Season 3
March 29
Madu
Renegade Nell
Apple TV+
This month on Apple TV+ you can finally catch Napoleon. Directed by Ridley Scott, this epic action flick stars Joaquin Phoenix as the infamous French emperor. It also stars The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim and Rupert Everett.
And the new series Palm Royale premieres on March 20. The period drama stars Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern and Amber Chardae Robinson and follows an ambitious woman who plots her way into Palm Beach’s high society.
March 1
Napoleon
The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin
March 8
The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, Season 2
March 15
Manhunt
March 20
Palm Royale
March 28
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Season 2
Paramount+
And if you’re looking for a reality TV fix this month, look no further than Paramount+. The streaming service is adding Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 and Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 to its catalogue this month.
March 7
The Thundermans Return
Unseen
March 13
SpongeBob SquarePants, Season 14
Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Season 2
March 14
Little Wing
March 15
Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Season 3
March 20
Celebrity Ex On The Beach, Season 3
That Girl Lay Lay, Season 2
March 24
Ferrari
March 28
LL Cool J Presents: Rock The Bells
March 29
A Gentleman In Moscow