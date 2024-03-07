ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime Video, Apple TV & Paramount+ In March

Pop your feet up and get the snacks ready because March is a brilliant month for streaming.
This month’s lineup includes the premiere of several new prestige dramas starring some of Hollywood’s best talent, new true crime documentaries revisiting unbelievable stories of cults, conspiracies and unsolved murders, plus a bunch of new reality series and old favourites for your Sunday afternoon comfort watch. We'll also see a few Oscar favourites hitting your slightly smaller screen, with Oppenheimer and Poor Things making their way to streaming platforms.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Paramount+, Binge and Prime Video in March 2024: 
Netflix 

You’ll be absolutely spoiled for choice on Netflix this March with a lineup which includes new drama series, true crime documentaries and reality TV favourites returning for another season. 
Premiering on March 7 is The Gentlemen, a spin-off series of Guy Ritchie’s 2020 film of the same name, starring The White Lotus’ Theo James. The series, which exists in the same universe as the film but introduces the audience to a whole new cast of characters, follows Eddie Horniman (James), the estranged son of a British aristocrat, who finds himself embroiled in the criminal underworld. 
And set a reminder for March 11, when Young Royals drops onto the streaming service. The soapy series follows Prince Wilhelm, as he settles into his new prestigious boarding school and soon discovers following his heart might be more challenging than he first anticipated. It’s perfect viewing for fans of Heartstopper and Red, White & Royal Blue
Plus, you’ll want to check out two true crime docu-series this month – The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping, which takes the audience behind-the-scenes of America’s lucrative ‘troubled teens’ industry, and The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare, which revisits one of the biggest scandals in French history. 

March 1 

Spaceman 
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack 
My Name Is Loh Kiwan 
Furies
Somebody Feed Phil 

March 4

Hot Wheels Let's Race 

March 5

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping 

March 6 

Full Swing 
Supersex 

March 7 

ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared 
The Gentlemen 

March 8

Damsel 
March 11 

Young Royals 

March 12 

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War 

March 13

Bandidos

March 14 

Art of Love 
Girls5eva, Season 3 

March 15

Irish Wish 
Chicken Nugget 
Iron Reign 
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare 

March 19 

Physical: 100, Season 2  
Forever Queens, Season 2  

March 21 

The Casagrandes Movie 
3 Body Problem 

March 22

Shirley 
Rest In Peace 
Buying Beverly Hills, Season 2 

March 27 

The Believers 
Testament: The Story of Moses 

March 29

The Wages of Fear
The Netflix Slam 
Is It Cake?, Season 3
Pedestrian Television

Our friends over at Pedestrian Television also have some fantastic TV shows and movies coming out this month, including My First Time, a beautiful new pride series featuring key LGBTQIA+ figures. Pedestrian Television is also the new home of Triple J's Like A Version — perfect for background listening while you work.

March 3

My First Time

March 6

Beauty Queen & Single

March 11

Triple J's Like A Version
Stan

Stan is serving up another original series this month, this time taking us into the Australian outback, where one resident of a tiny town has gone missing. When his son Andy (Superstore’s Ben Feldman) arrives in town to search for him, he soon discovers the remaining 10 residents are hiding dark secrets. 
Plus if you love a British thriller, you’ll want to check out Platform 7. The four-part series follows Lisa (Jasmine Jobson), who witnesses a traumatic event at a train station and soon begins to connect the dots to a traumatic event from her own past. 
March 1

BMF: Black Mafia Family, Season 3
The Good Doctor, Season 6
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
Holmes and Watson
Moneyball

March 2

Megamind Rules!, Season 1 
L.A. Confidential

March 3

Paper Spiders
The Hummingbird
At The End Of The Tunnel

March 4

The King is Dead!
The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe, Seasons 1-2

March 5

Days of Grace
Burn All My Letters

March 6

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, Seasons 1-2
Looking For Grace

March 7

Eight Legged Freaks
Alcarras

March 8

Gray, Season 1 
For Your Consideration

March 9

Brothers
The Cabin in the Woods

March 10

47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter
Before, Now And Then
Mia Madre (My Mother)

March 11

Falcon Lake

March 12

Blackball
The Four

March 13

Coherence
Santiago Of The Seas: Pirate Treasure Playoff
Ex On The Beach (US), Seasons 1-3

March 14

Population 11, Season 1 
Once Were Warriors
Bubble Guppies, Season 5

March 15

Good Kill
The Murder of Lyn Dawson, Season 1
The Peacock

March 16

River Runs Through It

March 17

Ruby’s Choice
Someone Who Takes Care Of Me

March 18

Shayda
The Legend of Barney Thomson
Santiago Of The Seas Pirate Play Along Adventure

March 19

A Dog’s Way Home
Welcome Back, Mr. President
Wildland

March 20

Intervention, Seasons 18-19
It’s All About Karma

March 21

Platform 7, Season 1 
Ten Empty
Couples Therapy For Cheaters

March 22

Danger Force, Seasons 1-2
Teen Mom 2, Seasons 10-11
Truth

March 23

Vanity Fair 

March 24

Revealed: How To Poison A Planet 
The Double
Master Cheng (A Spice For Life)

March 25

Footloose 
La Vie En Rose

March 26

Avarice
Sisi & I
Two Irenes

March 27

Are You The One?, Season 8
Safe
Blessed Madness
March 28

Windcatcher
The Infiltrator
Blue’s Big City Adventure
Blue’s Clues & You, Season 1
The Hills: New Beginnings, Seasons 1-2

March 29

Triple 9

March 31

The Intouchables (2011)
Last Dragon Master
Binge 

Several new shows that everyone will be talking about are premiering on Binge this month. The first is The Regime, which stars Kate Winslet as ‘The Chancellor’, the head of a modern European authoritarian regime. The series follows the Chancellor around the palace for a year, as the regime begins to unravel. 
The second big release is Mary & George, a British historical drama miniseries starring Julianne Moore, Nicholas Galitzine and Nicola Walker. The series is based on the affair between King James VI and I and George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham, and follows Mary Villiers (Moore), who convinces her son to seduce King James I, so they can elevate their family’s status and wealth. 
On March 22, we'll soon have the film that took 2023 by storm — Oppenheimer — grace our screens. Just make sure you have your sound UP.
And finally, the adaptation of Liane Moriarity’s bestselling book, Apples Never Fall, premieres on the streaming service on March 14. The series stars Annette Bening, Alison Brie, Sam Neill and Jake Lacy. 

March 1

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby, Season 5
London Kills, Season 1
Yes Minister, Seasons 1 - 3
Top Ten Treasures of Egypt, Season 1
Top Ten Treasures Egyptian Mummies, Season 1
Lone Wolf
Ladies In Black
The Dilemma
The Big Dog

March 2 

Cat Person 
March 3 

Strip, Season 1 
Alcarras
Moneyball
Little Children

March 4 

The Regime, Season 1 
Oprah And The Color Purple Journey
Deadliest Catch, Season 19

March 5

Mary & George, Season 1 
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 2
Rescue USA, Season 1
Naked Attraction, Seasons 1 - 5
Changing Planet, Season 1
Jude
Bulletproof 

March 6

The Cleaning Lady, Season 3
Gordon, Gino And Fred’s Road Trip, Season 3B
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 4
24 Hour Baby Hospital, Season 3
Dirty Old Cars, Season 1
Revolution on Canvas
Blood Work
The World According To Garp 

March 7 

Animal Control, Season 2 
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 5
House of Ali, Season 1
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, Season 1
Best In Show
The Land Before Time
Captain Corelli's Mandolin 

March 8

Sell This House, Season 10
Unseen
Identity Thief
About Schmidt
Endless Love 

March 11

Naked and Afraid: Solo, Season 1
Booked: First Day In, Season 1
John Farnham: Finding The Voice

March 12 

The Garden: Commune Or Cult, Season 1
The Chocolate Queen, Season 4
Sisi & I 

March 13

On The Case, Season 11
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1
Million Pound Pawn, Season 2
Secrets Of The Jurassic Dinosaurs, Season 1
The Flash 
Miracle Club 

March 14 

Apples Never Fall, Season 1 
The Girls On The Bus, Season 1 
Justice USA, Season 1
To Wong Foo Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar 

March 15

The Royle Family, Season 1 
Asteroid City 
Made In Dagenham 
My Neighbour Adolf 

March 16

Revival69: The Concert That Rocked The World
A Quiet Place 
Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe 

March 17 

The Graham Norton Show, Season 31
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Everybody Loves Jeanne 

March 18  

Unbelievable Moments Caught On Camera, Season 7
Queens Of Mystery, Season 1
March 19

High Country, Season 1
Clean It, Fix It, Season 2
Britain By Steam: Full Speed Ahead, Season 1
Primal Fear 
Operation Petticoat 

March 20

The Reckoning, Season 1 
Great Canal Journeys
I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant
The Detectives, Season 3
Cops, Season 27

March 21

Top Chef, Season 21 
Tiny House Australia, Season 4
Tommy Boy 
Dave 

March 22

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 4
The Royle Family, Season 2
Would I Lie To You?, Season 12
The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch, Season 4
Strays 
Oppenheimer 
In The Heights 

March 23

James Brown: Say It Loud, Season 1
Everything In Between 
With Six You Get An Eggroll 
There’s Something In The Barn 

March 24

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Season 3 

March 25

Celebrity Jeopardy, Season 2
Paranormal Survivor, Season 4 & 5

March 26

Gumbo Coalition
Hotel Paranormal, Season 2
The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Season 1
Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism 

March 27 

Fletcher’s Family Farm, Season 1
Whale Nation 

March 28

#textmewhenyougethome, Season 1
The Royle Family, Season 3
God Save Texas, Season 1
Dark Marvels, Season 1
Sell This House, Season 11
The Equalizer 3 

March 29

Hospital, Season 5
Abandoned Engineering, Season 10
Grown Ups 2 

March 30

Retribution 

March 31 

Silent Night
The Crime Is Mine 
Inspector Sun And The Curse Of The Black Widow 
Prime Video 

Prime Video is your go-to for movie night this month. On March 7, the comedy flick Ricky Stanicky, starring Zac Efron, John Cena, and William H Macy drops onto the streaming service. The movie follows three childhood friends who created the imaginary ‘Ricky Stanicky’ to cover up their childish antics. Twenty years later, when their partners demand to meet him, they hire a washed-up actor (Cena) to bring him to life. 
And later in the month, Road House, a reboot of the 1989 cult favourite starring Jake Gyllanhaal hits the streaming service. The film follows Ex-UFC fighter Elwood Dalton, who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, and soon finds out he has bitten off more than he can chew. 

March 1 

Chicago PD, Seasons 5 and 6
Law & Order: SVU, Seasons 19 and 20

March 7 

Ricky Stanicky

March 14 

Invincible, Season 2 Part 2
Frida: A Self Portrait

March 15 

Beacon 23, Season 1

March 21 

Road House 

March 22 

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker, Season 1
My Lovely Yokai Girlfriend, Season 1

March 29 

The Boys in the Boat

March 30 

Retribution
Disney+ 

It’s a big month for Swifties and Marvel fans on Disney+. At the start of the month, Morbius, the 2022 film which follows the Marvel comic character of the same name drops onto the streaming service. 
On March 7, you can also finally catch the Oscar-nominated Poor Things featuring Emma Stone.
And on March 15, those who missed out on Taylor Swift tickets can see exactly what they missed (sorry!) when Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) premieres. This version of… Taylor’s version even includes three songs which weren’t included in the theatrical release. 

March 1

Morbius

March 5

Queens

March 6

Kiff, Season 1
Life Below Zero, Season 7

March 7

Poor Things

March 9

NHL Big City Greens Classic

March 13

Morphle, Season 1

March 15

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
March 19

Photographer

March 20

Life Below Zero, Season 22
Morphle and the Magic Pets, Season 1
X-Men ’97 

March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Season 7
Random Rings, Season 3

March 29

Madu
Renegade Nell
Apple TV+ 

This month on Apple TV+ you can finally catch Napoleon. Directed by Ridley Scott, this epic action flick stars Joaquin Phoenix as the infamous French emperor. It also stars The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim and Rupert Everett. 
And the new series Palm Royale premieres on March 20. The period drama stars Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern and Amber Chardae Robinson and follows an ambitious woman who plots her way into Palm Beach’s high society. 

March 1

Napoleon
The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin

March 8

The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy, Season 2

March 15

Manhunt

March 20

Palm Royale

March 28

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Season 2
Paramount+ 

And if you’re looking for a reality TV fix this month, look no further than Paramount+. The streaming service is adding Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 and Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 3 to its catalogue this month. 

March 7

The Thundermans Return
Unseen

March 13

SpongeBob SquarePants, Season 14
Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Season 2

March 14

Little Wing

March 15

Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Season 3

March 20

Celebrity Ex On The Beach, Season 3
That Girl Lay Lay, Season 2

March 24

Ferrari

March 28

LL Cool J Presents: Rock The Bells

March 29

A Gentleman In Moscow 
