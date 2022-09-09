Skip navigation!
What Heartbreak High Gets Right About Autism
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Best Netflix Movies & Shows
Entertainment
How The
Heartbreak High
Reboot Flips The Narrative Of The One-Dimensional...
Alicia Vrajlal
9 Sep. 2022
Movies
Pass The Popcorn: The 50 Very Best Movies On Netflix Australia Right Now
Eilish Gilligan
23 Aug. 2022
Movies
R29’s Official Ranking Of The Best Netflix Original Romcoms
Jazmin Kopotsha
25 Jul. 2022
Entertainment
Persuasion
Is Not Good But It Gets This Right About Mour...
The Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion is…not good. It’s an excruciating combination of a Regency setting interspersed with Fleabag-esque
by
Izzie Price
Entertainment
Netflix’s Disturbing
Girl In The Picture
Perpetuates The...
Spoilers ahead. It all starts with a photograph. A seemingly normal family photograph of a little blonde girl sat on her father’s knee, his arms draped a
by
Maybelle Morgan
Entertainment
Snowflake Mountain
Proves That Reality Shows Can Be Size...
As a plus-size person, I’m not used to seeing bodies like mine represented on television, let alone on reality shows watched by the masses. And as for bi
by
Mollie Quirk
TV Shows
Roxane Gay:
Insatiable
Is "Lazy, Insulting" From Start T...
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Refinery29. The
by
Roxane Gay
Movies
Why Watching Beauty Pageant Films Is My Dirty Little Secret
Cast your mind back to the year 2001. Miss Congeniality had finally arrived in Australia, we now knew that 25th April was in fact the perfect date and Mich
by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Entertainment
The Best Breakup Movies On Netflix
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Best of Netflix
Heartstopper
Fans Are Sharing Their Favourite Queer Shows ...
Queer coming-of-age drama Heartstopper has been a huge hit for Netflix since it debuted just over a week ago. The sweet, gentle and fundamentally well-mean
by
Nick Levine
Movies
The Best Movies To Watch On Netflix This Mother’s Day
by
Elena Nicolaou
Best of Netflix
This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes
It hasn’t been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has a
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
The 12 Very Best Documentaries To Watch On Netflix
You'll find these documentaries at the intersection between interesting and informative. You'll get smarter as you watch!
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
The Perfect Date Night (Or Netflix & Chill) Films
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
This Netflix Musical Just Got Named Worst Film Of The Year
And the award for worst picture of the year goes to… Netflix‘s Diana: The Musical. Diana: The Musical, a filmed performance of a short-lived Br
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
The Best Teen Shows To Watch On Netflix
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Best of Netflix
This Super-Trailer Shows Us 28 Netflix Movies Coming In 2022
If it feels like there are more new titles coming to Netflix each month, that’s probably because there are. The streamer has just announced that it h
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
Films & TV About Disabilities That Put Disabled People First
by
Meg Fozzard
Best of Netflix
Netflix Just Launched A Website Revealing Its Most Popular Titles
Where once Netflix was pretty cagey about its most popular titles, it’s gradually become more open to revealing what subscribers are actually watchin
by
Nick Levine
TV Shows
These Disturbing TV Shows On Netflix Will Take You To Dark Places
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
Love Hard
Is Riding The Dating Wave Of Women Prioritising ...
At the age of 14 I fell in love with a boy called Nick Darling. A name you’d expect to find in the pages of a Meg Cabot book, Nick was everything my Alex
by
Lakeisha Goedluck
Entertainment
Colourism Clouds The Rich Imagination Of
The Harder They Fall
In the new Netflix original movie The Harder They Fall, writer and director Jeymes Samuel pays homage to the rich legacy of the Black cowboy. Playful and i
by
Ineye Komonibo
Entertainment
Never Been Catfished: Nina Dobrev On Her New Rom Com & Internet S...
In her new Netflix movie Love Hard, Nina Dobrev finds herself in a familiar rom-com triangle with a mega hunk and a lovable nerd. But if the set up is as o
by
Courtney Shea
Movies
The Most Bone-Chilling Horror Movies Streaming Now On Netflix
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Now That
Bridgerton
‘s Got All Us All Horny For His...
by
Anne Cohen
Best of Netflix
These Are Officially Netflix’s Most Watched Original Series...
Netflix has traditionally been pretty cagey about how many people are watching its original content, but the streamer is gradually becoming less secretive.
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
The 7 Best Netflix Food Shows To Stream Right Now
by
Olivia Harrison
Best of Netflix
Rachael Leigh Cook Is Proud Of
She’s All That
’s Messy Bu...
When Rachael Leigh Cook first got the call about starring in a gender-swapped reboot of She’s All That, she wasn’t all that sure about participating.
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
With
The Chair
, Sandra Oh Wants To Celebrate Swearing, S...
Ji-Yoon Kim, the woman at the centre of Netflix’s The Chair, swears (accidentally) in front of her child. She forgets things (often). She pleads (despera
by
Natalie Morin
Entertainment
9 Movies For History Buffs On Netflix
by
Lia Beck
