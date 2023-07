Inspired by Buteau’s real life via her book of the same name, Survival of the Thickest centres the experience of this full-figured Black woman without being burdened by problematic stereotypes or biases that Hollywood likes to impart on fat people . In a culture where isms and phobias are still a fixed part of our social structure, it’s still uncommon to see films and TV shows where a full-figured Black woman is at the center of her own story — especially when her size isn’t a major source of conflict within the plot. Mavis’ thickness is an important part of her personal journey in Survival of the Thickest, inspiring her mission to make fashion more inclusive for everybody, but it’s never really a problem for her. Contrary to what society might think or feel, Mavis is truly happy with the way that she looks. It’s the discrimination and biases of others that she wants to change. And that self-possessed confidence radiates off of her everywhere that she goes, attracting professional and personal suitors of all kinds, including Luca ( Marouane Zotti ), a gorgeous Italian businessman who falls for Mavis at first sight. The chemistry between the two of them is palpable (on their first date, he stares at her like she’s the sun and the stars, and she blushes a visible cherry red under the heat of his gaze), and baby…it is magical. Like, kicking your feet, giggling like a schoolgirl-type magic. Mavis pulls not in spite of her weight or even because of it; she’s just a really charming, beautiful person who happens to be thick — a reality that’s rarely reflected in Hollywood without being the butt of some poorly crafted joke.