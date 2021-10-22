Dear Hollywood, Can You Please Just Hire Actual Fat People to Play Fat Characters?

Hollywood has long had a poor reputation when it comes to problematic representation for fat people. On screen, fat characters always seem to linger on the periphery, but are rarely allowed to take up space in the centre of the story. They also hardly ever seem to exist outside of certain stereotypes (lazy, loud) and tiresome archetypes, and are rarely if ever cast as the main character or even the love interest, Often, these characters are pigeonholed into villainous or comedic side roles (i.e. “the funny, fat friend,” a character trope that Rebel Wilson and Melissa McCarthy are surely familiar with). Frustratingly, this comedy is often rooted in the action of self-humiliation or physical humour based on one’s inherent fatness — or what I like to call, the mind-numbing “ha ha, fat person fall down” gag.

