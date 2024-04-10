A Love Letter To The 'Token' Black Women I Grew Up With

No, it’s not surprising at all, is it? The 'token black girl' is a concept with which we’re depressingly all too familiar, and have been for too long now. It’s a reality that I wrestled with so fervently because I have felt like one myself. I grew up in white areas, went to schools where I was the only black girl in the classroom and in many of my friendship groups now, as a twenty-something in 2024, I’m often the representative woman of colour. With that has often come an underlying expectation to be 'the black one' – to live the sassy, loud, eye-rolling, punchline-delivering, surface-level stereotypes afforded to the black women we see in the white TV and film world – think Jada Pinkett Smith in The Women. But it’s really hard to do that when that’s not who you are. At least, not all the time.