The Surprising Power Of ‘I’m Just A Teenage Girl In My 20s’

A lot of us have hidden away our love for certain music, books, clothes, movies and so on for fear of judgment or ridicule. Maybe we knew if we admitted that we loved reading fan fiction it would go down like a lead balloon with our peers (hi, it’s me). But in revisiting our teenage joys, we grant ourselves the freedom to be ' cringey ,' a liberty our self-conscious teenage selves never dared to have. It's almost as if we're granting ourselves to unapologetically, unabashedly live out our teenage dreams in our twenties and thirties, to make up for the teenage years we never fully lived.