The Downfall Of Girlbosses Was A Trap — But Is Vocal Fry Feminism Any Better?

Ferrera’s monologue in Barbie emphasises this expectation (for absolutism) exactly: “You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line.” Absolute ascriptions are more often than not, gendered. As Samhita Mukhopadhyay points out in an article for The Cut: “For women, navigating the workplace has always been about figuring out which tropes to avoid — we quickly learn not to be the doormat or the shrew, the secretary or the nag — and it seemed as though the death of the girlboss had set another trap. To present as too ambitious could mean running the risk of appearing too tacky, too earnest, or too obvious, or of making yourself vulnerable to public shaming or criticism.”