One of the night’s final, and most memorable, moments came from Lilly Gladstone, who won Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon and became the first Indigenous actor to win the category. "This is a historic win, but it doesn't belong to just me," Gladstone said, after starting the speech speaking Blackfeet. "I don't have words. I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community, nation that raised me. They encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this. I'm here with my mom, who even though she's not Blackfeet worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom, so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up." She ended the speech with, "This is for every rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented and our stories told by ourselves in our own words, with tremendous allies and tremendous trust with and from each other.”