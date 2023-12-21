The Cast Of The Color Purple (And All Black Women In Hollywood) Deserves Better

This press tour, and this adaptation of The Color Purple which is stunning but not as progressive as it could have been, is a glaring example of what Black women continually have to endure in this industry. It’s easy to write off actors as being disconnected from reality, and assume that everyone is rich, but the truth is that the entertainment industry is a mirror of every other workplace where Black women are disrespected and taken advantage of. I hope this conversation doesn’t overshadow the greatness Brooks, Barrino, and Henson bring onscreen to The Color Purple. Their talent deserves better than a straightwashed plot and a movie that may have been hindered by a studio playing it safe. Their brilliance deserves better than an industry that refused to pay them for their worth. Unlike Celie in The Color Purple, I don’t have faith that these artists will find a happy ending and a revelatory resolution. But just like in the story, the strength of sisterhood is the only way forward. I applaud Henson’s bravery for speaking up when the spotlight is on her. She shouldn’t have to wait. Now is the time for progress. And with all of these Black women joining the chorus, will Hollywood finally hear their song?