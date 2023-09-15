With Sing Sing & Rustin, Colman Domingo Proves He Is One Of One

In Sing Sing, he led by example and contributed to pulling brilliant performances out of first-time actors. In Rustin, he carries a disappointing blockbuster on his back, making other actors (like a bewilderingly bad Chris Rock) look like amateurs. Colman Domingo deserves awards not because they matter, or because they are magic, but because he is magic and his presence on screen is a gift. Shouldn’t he be rewarded in return?