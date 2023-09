On its surface, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is simply a snapshot of the makings of a tour. The timeline flips from the artist onstage in all of his perfectly sheened six-pack glory with his signature smooth vocals and surprisingly tight choreography (you don’t see many male rappers twerking on beat) to various points in the behind-the-scenes of the show. If you’re familiar with the genre of music documentaries, you know the details of putting a tour together can be depicted as fascinating ( Beyoncé’s Homecoming ) or mundane (Shawn Mendes’s In Wonder ). Long Live Montero falls somewhere in the middle. A moment where Nas X is trying to decipher how tight a harness contraption should be in his show is nothing new for the initiated, but another sequence in which he falls ill right before he’s meant to go onstage, repeatedly gags until he throws up, dusts himself off and heads towards his screaming fans is riveting (and a tad unsettling – no hustle is worth your health). The tour footage and the peek behind the curtain of the magical world of Montero seem to exist in the film to prove that this overnight sensation turned international superstar is putting in WORK. And it works.