At points in Homecoming, you’re in as much awe as the now-infamous fan in the crowd . Then, there are times you’ll want to cry. For me, and for so many Black people, there is a constant feeling of pride throughout the film. The word homecoming takes on a completely different meaning when you’re watching your culture be celebrated in a country you’ve never truly been able to call home. Beyoncé caps it all off with the ultimate Black celebration song (no cookout or wedding is complete without doing the electric slide to it): “Before I Let Go” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, coupled with the beat of the only other song in this category: Cameo’s “Candy.” Beyoncé invites the world in to see the fun Black folks have been having all along, despite extreme adversity. And she pairs it beautifully with her triumphant return home despite her own struggles.