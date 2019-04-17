Beyoncé blessed us with so many things in a matter of hours: a Netflix documentary, a live Coachella album, a dedication to Michelle Freaking Obama, and our big mood for the rest of this week. Her documentary Homecoming, which follows her for eight months surrounding her headlining act at last year's Coachella, dropped in the middle of the night. Not only have fans already found time to watch the release, they've found time to meme it as well.
It's all thanks to Sydney Hardeman, a 19-year-old longtime Bey fan from Dallas, Texas. She attended #Beychella in 2018, and documented the whole experience on Twitter.
#Beychella was unlike anything I have ever experienced. Thank you @Beyonce for being the greatest performer of all time. Thank you Tina Knowles-Lawson for talking to me. Thank you @rihanna for looking at me. Thank you @chloexhalle for waving at me. Wow I’m living my best life? pic.twitter.com/yaPXBRNAsF— sydney (@sydney_hardeman) April 15, 2018
Then, last night, as she was watching Homecoming, she spotted a familiar, shocked face: her own.
THEY GOT ME IN THE DOCUMENTARY MAKING THAT FACE pic.twitter.com/ZRuIFIoqrT— sydney (@sydney_hardeman) April 17, 2019
During Beyoncé's performance, the camera panned to the audience, which included Hardeman's stunned face in awe of the beauty she was witnessing.
"I was expecting to see myself because I remember the cameraman being in my face the whole time, but I was so happy to be shown because it means Beyoncé knows my face exists," she told BuzzFeed about seeing herself in the doc. "I’m surprised that it blew up, but I knew once Netflix accounts retweeted it, it would catch attention quickly."
My honest reaction to every single part of this film. BEYONCÉ. GIRL.— Strong Bey Lead (@strongblacklead) April 17, 2019
???????? #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/YhH19WEjPr
After Netflix gave Hardeman's reaction a boost, fans couldn't stop sharing their own take on the image.
I mean this pretty much sums up how Beyoncé fans are feeling. #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/HpKAG7uObV— Travon Free (@Travon) April 17, 2019
accurate representation when you’re in the presence of Beyoncé #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/8Nm9N52Osb— forever boy | 16 (@ryaninthavong) April 17, 2019
This is soooo me!!! For the past 2 hours https://t.co/Kt1qEjaPSm— ????? ? (@HayatMumay) April 17, 2019
Homecoming is on Netflix now. Just be prepared to make this face the entire time you're watching.
