Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Coachella
Beauty
Summer's Trendiest Manicure Is Full Of Glitter
by
Megan Decker
More from Coachella
Fashion
This ASOS x Life Is Beautiful Top Is Selling Out Faster Than Coachella
Eliza Huber
May 3, 2019
Entertainment
The Limitless World Beyoncé Built For Blue Ivy Carter — & For Us All
Kathleen Newman-B...
Apr 26, 2019
Sex School
Why You Shouldn’t Freak Out About The Coachella Herpes Outbreaks
Erika W. Smith
Apr 26, 2019
Music
Ariana Grande Defends Justin Bieber From Lip-Syncing Accusations
Ariana Grande surprised the audience of her second Coachella performance with a Justin Bieber cameo, but it didn't take long for accusations of lip
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment
Nobody Had A Better Time At Coachella Than BLACKPINK
Judging by my Instagram feed alone, it seems like this year's Coachella Music Festival was a success. But even if you had a fantastic time with your
by
Natalie Morin
Fashion
17 Coachella Street Style Looks You'll Actually Want to Copy
The first thing I noticed when I hit the Coachella grounds? Festival street style finally got the makeover I've been praying for. In lieu of those same
by
Jessica Andrews
Ariana Grande Tour
Thank U, Next City: Tales From The Ariana Grande
Sweetener
Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour is underway — with a quick pit stop at Coachella. Here, her ponytail (just go with it) diaries about the experience.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Yeezus Walks: Kanye West Brings His Sunday Service To Coachella
This Easter morning, Kanye West stood on the mount – a man-made spot literally referred to as “The Mountain” – at Coachella to perform his Sunday
by
Shannon Carlin
TV & Netflix
Netflix Bows Down To Beyoncé With A $60M Deal — & Three Projects
Lighting struck twice this week. Beyoncé blessed the world with not only the release of her Netflix documentary Homecoming, which details the journey to
by
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Beauty
The $5 Eyeliner That Lasted Through An Entire Coachella Weekend
For someone who owns as much makeup as I do, you'd never know it. My cosmetics bag is a mix of neutrals — browns, pinky-nudes, and golds — and the
by
aimee simeon
Fashion
Hailey Bieber Shares The One Essential She Always Has To Bring To...
Hailey Bieber joined thousands of revelers in the California desert for Weekend 1 of Coachella. Fresh off the launch of her 90s-inspired collaboration
by
Jessica Andrews
Beauty
Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Shares The Secrets Behind Her Glowin...
Update: In honor of Beyoncé's Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, we're revisiting her iconic beauty look from that night — and the
by
Lexy Lebsack
Music
In
Homecoming
, Beyoncé Transforms From Superstar To Sist...
The Queen has done it again. Beyoncé broke the internet overnight — not only with the expected release of her Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film By
by
Danielle Cadet
Fashion
Beyoncé Just Released New Homecoming Merch to Celebrate Her Netfl...
Last year, when Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter took the stage at Coachella, she brought Black history and culture to the forefront. And in between
by
Channing Hargrove
Wellness
Beyoncé Breaks Down How She Juggled Grueling Coachella Prep & Mot...
You might as well just call in sick to work this morning, because Beyoncé just dropped her new Netflix documentary film, Homecoming. The documentary
by
Molly Longman
Fashion
Ariana Grande Honored Mac Miller With One Of Her Coachella Looks
Maybe you’ve heard but there’s a little music festival called Coachella currently underway in the California desert, and this year’s headliner is
by
Mekita Rivas
Music
Billie Eilish Meeting Justin Bieber While Ariana Grande Performs ...
Just because Billie Eilish is a 17-year-old superstar who has a seal of approval from Julia Roberts herself, doesn't mean that she won't lose her mind
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
The Most Stunning Celebrity Hair & Makeup Looks Straight Out Of C...
Like clockwork, celebrities flock to the California desert every April for a weekend (or two) of sun and outdoor concert-hopping at Coachella. Yes,
by
Megan Decker
Tech
I Took The Google Pixel 3 To Coachella — & It's The Perfect ...
Yesterday, I descended on Coachella Valley in Indio, CA, with a Google Pixel 3 in hand. I inhaled a lot of dust, witnessed a lot of dance-floor makeouts,
by
Anabel Pasarow
Fashion
Coachella Fashion Has Come A Long Way From Flower Crowns & Crop Tops
If you're anything like us, you love a good throwback photo. There's nothing better than scrolling back through your Instagram feed and seeing all the
by
Eliza Huber
Beauty
The Maximalist Manicure Is A Coachella Fashion Staple
Blame the 80-degree weather or the unique breathabilty of a mesh, see-through crop top, but this year's Coachella style was less about the statement
by
Megan Decker
Ariana Grande Tour
Thank U, Next City: Tales From The Ariana Grande
Sweetener
Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour is underway — with a quick pit stop at Coachella. Here, her ponytail (just go with it) diaries about the experience.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
Ariana Grande Reshaped Coachella In The Image Of Her Generation
It was not a random choice for Ariana Grande to open up her headlining show at Coachella with “God is a woman;” it was a resounding shot fired. The
by
Courtney E. Smith
Fashion
The Street Style Looks From Coachella That We Actually Want To Wear
Festival style is having a somewhat of a re-awakening. Of course, there will always be the tried and true denim cut-offs and crocheted dresses. But
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
The Best Hairstyles At Coachella Were Perfectly Pastel
Coachella is a lot of things: hot as hell, fun AF, and full of interesting people from all over the world. It's also super colorful. This year, color was
by
aimee simeon
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner Has Landed At Coachella — Will She Run Into Jordyn W...
Kylie Jenner ditched Los Angeles for the desert this weekend to catch part of the first weekend of Coachella. On Friday, Jordyn Woods was seen on a
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Kacey Musgraves Had A Coachella Fail That Will Only Make You Love...
We're all anticipating Ariana Grande's big Coachella moment on Sunday, but Kacey Musgraves also made her debut at the festival this weekend after years of
by
Courtney E. Smith
Coachella
Coachella's Biggest Fans Are The Stars Of Netflix &
Rive...
It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year — otherwise known as the first weekend of Coachella. During this time, famous people make a mass
by
Sara Hendricks
Music
BLACKPINK Made History At Coachella With An Electrifying Performance
It’s a good time to be a BLACKPINK fan. Last week, the South Korean group broke Ariana Grande’s record for having the most views in a 24-hour period
by
Sara Hendricks
Entertainment News
Coachella Turns Into "Fire Fest" After Camp Lights Up, But Don&#x...
Coachella is heating up — literally. A fire broke out on the music festival grounds early Saturday morning, after performances from Jaden Smith,
by
Alejandra Salazar
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted