Beyoncé Breaks Down How She Juggled Grueling Coachella Prep & Motherhood

But, luckily for us, she agreed to the event in 2018. However, she noted in the documentary that putting on an epic show 10 months after giving birth could be taxing. In the Netflix docBeyoncé revealed there were times she just wanted to be with her kids, six-year-old Blue Ivy and itty bitty twin babies Rumi and Sir Carter. "My mind wanted to be with my children. What people don't see is the sacrifice,” she said. Beyoncé revealed she would go back to her trailer to breast-feed her twins in between rehearsals, Buzzfeed reported. "It was a lot to juggle," she said. "It's not like before when I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children, I have a husband. I have to take care of my body." She would bring all three of her little ones to set whenever possible, ET revealed.