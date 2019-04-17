Beyoncé Breaks Down How She Juggled Grueling Coachella Prep & Motherhood

You might as well just call in sick to work this morning, because Beyoncé just dropped her new Netflix documentary film, Homecoming. The documentary about Beyonce's legendary performance (she was the first black woman to ever headline) at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival became available to stream on Wednesday morning. But if you don’t have the option to Netflix and Bey from bed this morning, we’re here to tell you that she dropped some serious gems about juggling motherhood and intense Coachella rehearsals.
In the documentary, Bey reveals that she was supposed to be part of Coachella the year prior, but she got “pregnant unexpectedly.”
“It ended up being twins, which was even more of a surprise,” the star revealed. “My body went through more than I knew it could."
But, luckily for us, she agreed to the event in 2018. However, she noted in the documentary that putting on an epic show 10 months after giving birth could be taxing. In the Netflix doc, Beyoncé revealed there were times she just wanted to be with her kids, six-year-old Blue Ivy and itty bitty twin babies Rumi and Sir Carter. "My mind wanted to be with my children. What people don't see is the sacrifice,” she said. Beyoncé revealed she would go back to her trailer to breast-feed her twins in between rehearsals, Buzzfeed reported. "It was a lot to juggle," she said. "It's not like before when I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children, I have a husband. I have to take care of my body." She would bring all three of her little ones to set whenever possible, ET revealed.
For Beyoncé, bouncing back from her pregnancy wasn’t always easy, especially being the perfectionist type. But she wanted to give her Coachella performance everything she could.
"I had to rebuild my body from cut muscles," she noted while footage of rehearsals played. "There were days that I thought, you know, I'd never be the same. I'd never be the same physically. My strength and endurance would never be the same."
Beyonce' has talked candidly about her pregnancy before, but this was an up-close into her world as a star and a mom.
