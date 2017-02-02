There's nothing the media loves more than drama between two successful women. Rihanna and Beyoncé are two of the most celebrated celebrities in the music industry, and sadly, they know all about that life. It seems that these two are always being pitted against one another, and it's a major bummer. Whether it's over alleged Grammy snubs, supposed "thunder stealing" with surprise albums, or, perhaps most grossly, the attention of Bey's husband Jay Z, the public rarely lets these two ladies live. That's why RiRi's post about the "Partition" singer's huge pregnancy reveal is so refreshing: it's a reminder that these two women can, and do, support one another. Like many celebrities, Rihanna took to Instagram to share her excitement over Bey's big announcement. The soon-to-be Bates Motel guest star writes: "so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!!"
There you have it. No snarking, no cattiness, so rumors: Rihanna has as much love for Beyoncé as we all do. Let February 1 be the day talk of this so-called "feud" died.
