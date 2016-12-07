Yesterday, rumors started swirling of a feud between Rihanna and Beyoncé, all thanks to a seemingly subtle Instagram Like. It looked as though Rihanna might have been throwing some shade Beyoncé's way after Liking a photo of herself on Instagram, with a caption insinuating she'd been the victim of a Grammy snub because of Bey. Now, it seems Rihanna is clearing the air in her response to the reports of shadiness, and we're thrilled.
The caption to yesterday's fan post implied that, even with eight Grammy nominations, Rihanna had been snubbed, specifically in the Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories. Beyoncé received nominations in both. Fans speculated that the Anti singer had been passed over so as not to compete with the success of Bey's Lemonade.
After sparking a flurry of controversy when she Liked the fan account photo, Rihanna responded in a comment to clear up speculations of bad blood. "I never actually read your caption, thought the pic was funny and moved right along! Til I seen it pop up over and over!" she wrote. "I'm petty af, yes. But this is just unnecessary! I wish y'all would drop this topic and see things from the bigger picture! We don't need to be putting black women against each other! We deserve to be celebrated, and the Grammy Academy agrees!"
The original post has since been deleted, but Elle managed to capture a screenshot of Rihanna's response.
And with that, in less than 24 hours, Rihanna squashed all rumors of a "feud" with Beyoncé. The two have known each other for a long time and have always been supportive of each other's successes, so we're happy to see this was nothing more than a minor misunderstanding. As RiRi pointed out, both ladies deserve to be celebrated for their incredible albums this year.
