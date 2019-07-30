Sexual Assault Is Still Rampant At Music Festivals. Here's How We Stop It.

There’s nothing that holds quite as much influence at a concert as an artist addressing their audience, Warnick says. They are literally the loudest voice, be it in a small club or the vast fields of a festival, and more capable of setting the tone and setting expectations for respect than anyone else. “If we’re able to get artists talking about who to report incidents to and to look out for each other, that messaging is going to be more effective than getting it from Bonnaroo, who people may or may not want to read their emails from. This is culture change work. We think of artists as some of the best messengers for this work,” Warnick explains. An artist telling their audience from the stage that resources are available and setting the expectation that their audience should respect each other can make a huge difference, according to Warnick.