17 Coachella Street Style Looks You'll Actually Want to Copy

The first thing I noticed when I hit the Coachella grounds? Festival street style finally got the makeover I've been praying for. In lieu of those same clichéd fashion trends — think flower crowns and crochet coverups — attendees are now gravitating toward fresh looks that stand out from the (literal) crowd.
On Weekend 2, we spotted watercolor skirts, neon separates, tie-dye slip dresses, and patchwork jeans, all styled in a way that feels totally unique. Even the accessories have personality: cowboy hats, day-glo fanny packs, vintage combat boots, and more. This year, it's less about adopting the same Coachella uniform, and more about injecting your personal style into whatever look you choose.
The days of being uncomfortable for fashion's sake have also come to an end. Festival-goers prioritized function like never before, from sprawling sun hats to shield them from the sun, to pastel sneakers made for running from Diplo to Janelle Monae.
Ahead, check out 17 street style looks we’re copying for Coachella and beyond.