Hailey Bieber Shares The One Essential She Always Has To Bring To Coachella

One fashion craze she is excited about is customization, as evidenced by her ‘Bieber’ nameplate necklace, an ode to her new last name. Joining the throngs of partygoers adding their initials or monikers to their denim, Bieber personalized her favorite item from her collab, the 501 Skinny jean, with her first name. “I customized it with my name down the leg...super cute and fun!” Staying true to her laidback, L.A.-inspired approach to dressing, she styled the jeans simply with a pink tee.