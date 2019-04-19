Hailey Bieber Shares The One Essential She Always Has To Bring To Coachella

Hailey Bieber joined thousands of revelers in the California desert for Weekend 1 of Coachella. Fresh off the launch of her 90s-inspired collaboration with Levi’s, the model ditched overdone festival trends for a look that felt both retro and timeless. For the Levi’s party at Sands Hotel & Spa, she wore a classic denim tuxedo with a lacy black bustier.
Denim is a festival staple, she told Refinery29, citing cut offs as the hottest Coachella trend with staying power. As for the look that’s definitely over, Bieber is ready to move beyond a certain floral headpiece that’s become synonymous with festival fashion. “Hmmm, is the flower crown dead?” she said. Let’s hope so.
One fashion craze she is excited about is customization, as evidenced by her ‘Bieber’ nameplate necklace, an ode to her new last name. Joining the throngs of partygoers adding their initials or monikers to their denim, Bieber personalized her favorite item from her collab, the 501 Skinny jean, with her first name. “I customized it with my name down the leg...super cute and fun!” Staying true to her laidback, L.A.-inspired approach to dressing, she styled the jeans simply with a pink tee.
Though she discovered the Levi’s brand while shopping her Dad’s closet years ago, she only recently decided to partner with them professionally. Last year, she starred in a 501 Day campaign conceived by Karla Welsh, a Hollywood super stylist who works closely with Hailey’s husband, Justin. “The campaign benefitted gun safety,” she pointed out, adding “I was so proud to be a part of that.”
Karla also photographed the ads for Bieber’s festival-ready collection, depicting her against a pink background in cutoffs and a bodysuit with the Levi’s logo strewn across the front. Both items made Bieber’s Coachella packing list, as did a camera, the one essential she needs to get through the weekend. It will come in handy when she heads to the festival grounds for the only act she’s dying to see: “my friend, Jaden Smith.”
