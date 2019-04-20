Netflix Bows Down To Beyoncé With A $60M Deal — & Three Projects

Lighting struck twice this week. Beyoncé blessed the world with not only the release of her Netflix documentary Homecoming, which details the journey to her iconic 2018 Coachella performance, but she also dropped a surprise 40-track album — and she’s not finished yet. The $60 million deal Bey inked with Netflix includes three projects, according to Variety, meaning there are two more on the way. Beyhive, rejoice.
It’s hard to say what the other projects will encompass exactly. If we know anything about Beyoncé, we can expect them to drop without warning in the middle of the work week, but it’s oh-so-exciting to speculate about.
Advertisement
Homecoming: The Live Album included two bonus tracks, a cover of Frankie Beverly & Maze’s “Before I Let Go,” and “I Been On,” an updated version of a song uploaded to SoundCloud back in 2013, according to Variety. This could mean more new music is on the way, and possibly a behind-the-scenes Netflix doc to go along with it. An On The Run II Tour concert special is a solid guess as well, but only time will tell.
All we know for sure is that at an estimated $20 million apiece, the specials are sure to be epic. The high, but well-deserved price tag is reportedly why the specials will air on Netflix and not HBO. Beyoncé has a long-standing relationship with the cable network, which aired the Lemonade visuals, the On the Run Tour concert special, and the intimate documentary Life Is But a Dream. They reportedly backed out, however, after Netflix’s higher offer.
As for a timeline for these films, hopefully, Beyoncé is taking a well-deserved break. “What people don’t see is the sacrifice,” Beyoncé said in Homecoming, which goes into the dietary sacrifices she made to get her performance body back post pregnancy, as well as juggling rehearsal with spending time with her three kids.
The Beyhive is ready whenever you are, B.
Advertisement