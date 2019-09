Netflix Bows Down To Beyoncé With A $60M Deal — & Three Projects

All we know for sure is that at an estimated $20 million apiece, the specials are sure to be epic. The high, but well-deserved price tag is reportedly why the specials will air on Netflix and not HBO. Beyoncé has a long-standing relationship with the cable network, which aired the Lemonade visuals , the On the Run Tour concert special , and the intimate documentary Life Is But a Dream . They reportedly backed out, however, after Netflix’s higher offer.