This ASOS x Life Is Beautiful Top Is Selling Out Faster Than Coachella

Our advice? Ditch the flower crowns and check out ASOS ' new festival-ready collection launched in partnership with the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas. The 30-piece range includes everything from baseball caps to tie-dye tees to printed leggings shorts , and one unisex graphic shirt that's already a best seller . Add to the top notch styles an $18 to $65 price range, and you've got yourself a wardrobe full of pieces you won't mind repeating all festival season long.