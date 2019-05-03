This ASOS x Life Is Beautiful Top Is Selling Out Faster Than Coachella

Coachella 2019 might be over and done with, but that doesn't mean that festival season is behind us. You've got Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Life Is Beautiful, and hundreds of other localized shows that many would argue are actually better than Coachella. And with so many cool festivals on our must-attend list, figuring out what to wear for each can be a daunting task.
Our advice? Ditch the flower crowns and check out ASOS' new festival-ready collection launched in partnership with the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas. The 30-piece range includes everything from baseball caps to tie-dye tees to printed leggings shorts, and one unisex graphic shirt that's already a best seller. Add to the top notch styles an $18 to $65 price range, and you've got yourself a wardrobe full of pieces you won't mind repeating all festival season long.
